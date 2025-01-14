Three months ago, if you needed help in Jerusalem, everyone knew where to turn - Yosef Meir Cohen.

Yosef Meir Cohen's door was always open- Literally. The aroma of his wife's fresh cooking would hit visitors before they even knocked as Yosef Meir would swing open the door and greet every person in need with the warmest smile and a listening ear. Even at midnight, Yosef Meir would be found at his worn wooden table, making calls to arrange emergency help for yet another family in crisis.

But today, the Cohen home is empty, and the man who once coordinated millions in charity is sitting somewhere no one ever expected to see him - in prison.

Yosef Meir is currently detained due to unresolved company debts. As the formal chairman, he took responsibility for the debts, selling everything he owned to make things right, including his home. But 600,000 shekel still remains unpaid, and until they are, the beloved community man remains tragically behind bars.

Rabbi Meir Sirota of the Eida Haredit has issued an unprecedented appeal to help:

“...Every day that he is there affects his health. He was incredibly generous and it is a great mitzvah to help him. Therefore, I am turning to all my brothers, to all the people of Israel, merciful Jews, I am begging and pleading with you - please have mercy on him and give, assist him with an open hand and a generous spirit, with significant support to release him from confinement. In the merit of this mitzvah you should merit to be blessed with abundance, blessing and success and all of your heart’s wishes should be fulfilled for good.”

