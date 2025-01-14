US President Joe Biden revealed on Monday that two future Navy aircraft carriers will be named after former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

"The future USS William J. Clinton (CVN 82) and the future USS George W. Bush (CVN 83) will begin construction in the years ahead," Biden said in a statement, issued just one week before his term concludes with Donald Trump taking office.

"When complete, they will join the most capable, flexible, and professional Navy that has ever put to sea," Biden added.

The United States has a longstanding tradition of naming some of its aircraft carriers after past presidents.

The latest line of US carriers bears the name of President Gerald R. Ford, with another ship in the line honoring John F. Kennedy, marking the second time the 35th president has been commemorated in this way.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin praised the decision to name the carriers after the two presidents.

"The ships will serve as lasting tributes to each leader's legacy in service of the United States," he said.

"Like their namesakes, these two future carriers, and the crews who sail them, will work to safeguard our national security, remind us of our history, and inspire others to serve our great republic," Austin stated.