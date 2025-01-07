Police Master Sergeant Elad Yaakov Winklestein, who was murdered in a shooting attack near Kedumim in Samaria, was laid to rest on Monday in the Mount Herzl Police Cemetery in Jerusalem.

Elad, 36 from Ein Hanatziv, is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and three siblings. He the police since 2020 as a youth investigator at the Ariel Police Station. He was posthumously promoted from Sergeant to Master Sergeant

Police Commissioner Danny Levi eulogized: "As he traveled down Route 55, with his son in the car, Elad was shot from short range by evil terrorists. I promise that the State of Israel will settle the score with these lowly murderers.

"Our enemies do everything to harm the sense of security of the citizens of the State of Israel. As we saw on this front as well, the officers of the Israel Police pay with their lives."