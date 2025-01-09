On Wednesday, family members of hostages held meetings with congressmen and senators in Washington, D.C.

Attending the meetings were relatives of Omer Shem-Tov and the late American-Israeli Omer Neutra, accompanied by rescued hostage Noa Argamani. The representatives met with Senator Dave McCormick, Representative Michael McCaul (the outgoing House Foreign Affairs chairman), Representative Addison McDowell, and Congressman August Pfluger.

Throughout the meetings, Argamani held a poster of her boyfriend Avinatan Or, who was kidnapped alongside her from the Nova festival and remains in Hamas captivity.

At these meetings, Noa Argamani presented videos that Hamas had recorded of her during captivity, stressing the urgent need to rescue those still being held. She recounted the stories of fellow hostages, the late Itai Svirski and the late Yossi Sharabi, who were killed in captivity, highlighting the critical importance of immediate action to secure the release of all remaining hostages.

The leaders assured the families that the hostages remains a top priority and pledged their continued efforts to bring them home.