Rescued hostage Noa Argamani shared in an emotional post her struggle to return to life after captivity, alongside feelings of guilt and concern for those still held in Gaza.

"I can't describe in words what it's like for someone who was with you during the whole captivity period to be left behind while you seemingly return to life," she wrote.

She added: "Part of you still remains in Gaza; you cannot recover and return to a normal routine in such a situation. You can't really sleep at night, eat properly, or function at all, knowing that just a moment ago you were there, in Hamas tunnels, and now you're in a modern world."

Later, she mentioned Itai Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi, who were with her in captivity: "I saw and experienced two friends who were with me in captivity for so long dying in front of my eyes after barely surviving for three months. It's inconceivable."

She concluded with a plea: "How can we leave them there? How can we leave anyone who remains alive there? We must save everyone now."