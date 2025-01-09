The wildfires in the United States continue to spread, pushed on by the aid of strong winds prevailing in the area.

California authorities have reported at least five fatalities. 130,000 people have been evacuated from their homes so far.

Local police arrested three persons on suspicion of looting the homes of evacuees.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has advised residents to boil their water before drinking it due to low water pressure caused by the high use of water to fight the fires.

The fires have also spread to Hollywood Hills, leading to further evacuations in the area.

Donald Trump has accused California Governor Gavin Newsom of causing the water shortage.

"It's very sad because I've been trying to get Gavin Newsom to allow water to come - you'd have tremendous water up there, they send it out from the Pacific - because they're trying to protect a tiny little fish," Trump said. "For the sake of a smelt, they have no water. It's a mistake of the governor, and you could say, the administration." Governor Newsom has denied the accusations.

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that due to the fires, he had decided to cancel his trip to Italy and his meeting with the Pope.