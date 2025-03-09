A synagogue in Casa Grande, Arizona was badly damaged in an arson attack last week, ABC15 Arizona reported.

The "Kahal Hasidim" Jewish Community Center was set ablaze at about 2 am last Monday morning. The fire spread to the entire building, causing extensive damage throughout the structure and the destruction of much of what was inside.

The fire was brought under control at about 6 am, four hours after it was set.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of causing the fire.

The building also contained a grocery store allowing Jewish residents to purchase kosher food, a library, and classrooms.

Rabbi Mendy Deitch told Yeshiva World News, "We are devastated, but we are not broken, it is a place of unity and strength, and we will rebuild it."