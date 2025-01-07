A special ceremony was held at the Knesset on Tuesday this week, in appreciation and honor of activists and advocacy organizations for their work over the past 18 months on behalf of the State of Israel.

The ceremony was a demonstration of gratitude to all entities for their efforts to promote and spread the truth around the world regarding the events transpiring in Israel. The ceremony was led by the Speaker of the Knesset, MK Amir Ohana, and MK Dan Illouz, with hundreds in attendance from Israel and abroad. Included in the program was an address by MK Shelly Tal-Meron and a speakers panel.

The American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS) was presented with a prestigious award for its extensive work invested in sharing the truth of the personal, national, and historical bonds between the Jewish people and the Land of Israel; strengthening the connection between Judea and Samaria with their members and supporters from around the world; and supporting the revival of Jewish agriculture in the Land of the Bible.

Young activist, Esther Lazerowitz, received the award from MK Dan Illouz on behalf of AFJS, amid enthusiastic applause from the hundreds in attendance.

The emotional ceremony also honored AFJS board member, Gabriel Boxer, known as the Kosher Guru, for his important work on social media networks, advocating for the State of Israel.

Yigal Dilmoni, the co-founder of ADJS, was unable to be present at the event, since he is currently attending meetings and delivering lectures in the US. However, in a statement of congratulation, he said, “It is a great privilege to receive this prestigious award, and an exciting start to our work for 2025. It has been a year of many challenges and successes, and we are very happy to receive recognition from the Knesset for our important work in the United States. Judea and Samaria is the heart of the Jewish nation; we are here to ensure the security of this region for the generations to come. Anyone who joins the AFJS as a member helps us in this mission.”

