The CEO of the Yesha Council, Omer Rahamim, commented in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on the murderous terrorist attack that took place on Monday near Kedumim in Samaria.

He stressed the growing danger posed by Iran in the region. "Today's attack is another painful and sad expression of what we have been saying for many months now – Iran seeks to establish a foothold within Judea and Samaria, understanding that its arms in the north and south have been severed."

Rahamim sharply criticized the Security Cabinet's decision-making and called for immediate action. "The Cabinet must wake up. There is a clear and immediate threat that is not being handled as it should. We must act quickly and decisively."

Watch the Hebrew video:



Sergeant Elad Yaakov Winklestein, Rachel Cohen and Aliza Rize were murdered in Monday’s attack.

Winkelstein, 35, a father of two, was an investigator at the Ariel police station. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Cohen, 73, was an educational guidance counselor and the mother of five daughters. Rize, whose surprise 70th birthday party was planned for next week, was also a guidance counselor and one of the founders of Kedumim. The two women were close friends.