Senior US officials have spoken in recent days with senior Israeli officials and updated them that, until the Biden administration concludes its term on January 20, the United States intends to intensify its strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, Kan 11 News reported on Friday evening.

According to the report, as part of this plan, the United States made it clear that it would target missile-related sites, as Yemen has been launching missiles toward Israel with increasing frequency.

A source familiar with the matter told Kan 11 News that President Joe Biden "has granted permissive strike authorizations" to the US military for its operations.

At the same time, the administration asked Israel to review the targets it is striking in Yemen as part of the campaign against the Houthi rebels and ensure that these are military targets and not civilian ones.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have upped their attacks in the region since the start of the war in Gaza last October, having launched drones and missiles towards Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

The coalition has repeatedly targeted Houthi facilities and weapons systems in Yemen, but the Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes.

Early Friday morning, at around 4:30 a.m., sirens were sounded in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities and towns in central Israel after the Houthis fired a missile from Yemen.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the missile was intercepted. Fragments from the interception fell in the area of Modi'in in central Israel.

