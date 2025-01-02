A special ministerial committee in the Palestinian Authority (PA) decided on Wednesday to suspend the broadcasts of Al Jazeera TV.

In addition, the committee decided to freeze the operations of the Al Jazeera office in PA-assigned territories and temporarily suspend the activities of all journalists, employees, and teams affiliated with the network until its legal status is resolved.

A statement published by the official PA news agency Wafa stated that Al Jazeera violated the laws and regulations in force in the PA territories.

According to Wafa, the decision was made due to Al Jazeera's insistence on broadcasting "incitement content" and reports characterized by false information that incite internal conflicts and express interference in the internal affairs of the Palestinian Authority.

Last week, the Fatah movement, which is headed by PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, announced that it is banning Al Jazeera from operating in PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, claiming that the channel "spreads conflicts and incites".

The announcement came amid ongoing clashes in Jenin between Palestinian Authority security forces and terrorists affiliated with the Islamic Jihad.

Al Jazeera was also banned by Israel after it was revealed that one of the channel's "journalists" was a Hamas commander.