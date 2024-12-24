The Fatah movement announced on Monday that it is banning Al Jazeera from operating in Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, claiming that the channel "spreads conflicts and incites," Walla! reported.

The announcement comes amid ongoing clashes in Jenin between Palestinian Authority security forces and terrorists affiliated with the Islamic Jihad. According to Palestinian Arab reports, Fatah's decision includes a ban on Al Jazeera from operating in the areas of Jenin, Tubas, Shechem (Nablus), Tulkarm, Qalqilya, and Salfit.

Palestinian Arab security forces have been fighting armed terrorists in Jenin for about three weeks. Fatah accuses Al Jazeera – which is known for its support of Hamas and other terror organizations – of fueling the fire and supporting the armed groups.

"We have decided to ban the entry of Al Jazeera, and we urge the public to avoid engaging with this channel in any way," said a statement from Fatah quoted by Walla! "Al Jazeera plays a dangerous role in Palestine. It spreads hatred and incites civil war. Al Jazeera sides with lawbreakers and tries to portray them as heroes fighting the occupation."

Al Jazeera was also banned by Israel after it was revealed that one of the channel's "journalists" was a Hamas commander.

In September, the IDF shut down the offices of Al Jazeera in Ramallah. The military stated that the decision was made in accordance with the guidance of the political echelon and the Attorney General after it was determined that the channel's broadcasts harm the security of the state.