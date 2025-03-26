The IDF Spokesperson for Arab media, Avichay Adraee, took a swipe at Al Jazeera on Tuesday evening over its failure to cover the demonstrations that erupted in Gaza against Hamas’ rule.

Several protest hotspots were reported in the Gaza Strip, with chants heard against the terrorist organization. Despite this, Al Jazeera, a channel closely associated with Qatar, refrained from covering the events.

Adraee wrote in Arabic on social media site X, "If the protests in Gaza were happening in one of the Arab capitals, Al Jazeera would halt its broadcasts, split the screen, and air nonstop coverage. But when they break out against Hamas rule in Gaza – suddenly there are no cameras, no broadcasts."

He added a sarcastic remark aimed at the channel’s reporters. "Suddenly there are no exclusive images, no analysis, no incitement, not even Sa’ad Ziyad advising to push Gaza’s children into battle. ‘He who is ashamed – is already dead.’"

The Arabic expression "He who is ashamed – is already dead" is a popular saying meaning that those who have shame and self-respect have already disappeared, while the shameless are the ones who survive and hold onto power.