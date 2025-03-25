The IDF and ISA on Monday eliminated the terrorist Hossam Basel Abdul Karim Shabat, a sniper terrorist from the Beit Hanoun Battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization, who was also employed as an Al-Jazeera journalist.

In October 2024, the IDF and ISA exposed the terrorist's direct affiliation with the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization. Internal Hamas documents were revealed proving that he participated in military training conducted by the Beit Hanoun Battalion of Hamas in 2019.

During the war, Hossam carried out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. The IDF noted that this is additional proof of Hamas terrorists' affiliation to the Al-Jazeera network.

Hamas document featuring Shabat's name IDF Spokesperson

In the October 2024 report, the IDF disclosed intelligence information and numerous documents found in the Gaza Strip confirming the military affiliation of six Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations.

They are: Anas Jamal Mahmoud Al-Sharif, Alaa Abdul Aziz Muhammad Salama, Hossam Basel Abdul Karim Shabat, Ashraf Sami Ashour Saraj, Ismail Farid Muhammad Abu Omar, and Talal Mahmoud Abdul Rahman Aruki.

The terrorist/journalist Ismail Farid Muhammad Abu Omar was struck and injured a few months earlier in Gaza. The Al Jazeera network has attempted to disassociate itself from Omar's terror activities.

The documents include personnel tables, lists of terrorist training courses, phone directories, and salary documents for terrorists. According to the IDF, this provides unequivocal proof that these individuals serve as military operatives for the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.