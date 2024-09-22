Overnight, the IDF shut down the offices of the Qatari-based Al Jazeera network in Ramallah.

The military stated that the decision was made in accordance with the guidance of the political echelon and the attorney general after it was determined that the channel's broadcasts harm the security of the state.

Last week it was decided that the government press office will temporarily revoke the certificates it issued to Al Jazeera journalists working in Israel. The decision after the government unanimously approved in May the closing of the channel in Israel and the blocking of its broadcasts within the country.

Government Press Office Director Nitzan Chen said that "the Supreme Court strictly protects the freedom of the press and freedom of expression and considers them a supreme value. Since October 7th, red lines have been crossed with regard to Al Jazeera's broadcasting activities in Israel. Some of the reports of this station do not meet universal journalistic standards, including compliance with the minimal rules of ethics, fairness, and balance."

"Unfortunately, this is a media outlet that, since the outbreak of the war, has been spreading false content that includes incitement against Israelis and Jews, and is a threat to IDF soldiers. There is no justification for the journalists of this station working in Israel to hold an Israeli GPO card that provides easy access to briefings and press conferences in the north and south of the country," he added.