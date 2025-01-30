According to a report, Tamer Meshal, a senior journalist at Al Jazeera, was hired by Hamas to remotely direct the events of the hostage release ceremonies.

He was responsible for directing guidelines and documentation.

Meshal organized the events from his home in Qatar, orchestrating the events at Saraya Square and Palestine Square in central Gaza.

He managed the visual messaging, narrative, and direction, including everything related to the filming of the hostages before they were handed over to Israel.