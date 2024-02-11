The IDF’s Arabic spokesman, Avichay Adraee, revealed that the IDF had found the laptop of a Gazan journalist in a Hamas base.

According to Adraee, the laptop belonged to Muhammad Washah, a journalist for Al Jazeera. It was found several weeks ago in a Hamas base in northern Gaza.

The IDF claims that the journalist also served as a senior commander in Hamas’s antitank missile system, and moved to the research and development department of its air force at the end of 2022.

Investigation of the laptop revealed photos that connect Muhamed to Hamas' activities.

Adraee commented: “Who knows how many other details we’ll soon discover about the presence of other terrorists dressed as journalists.”