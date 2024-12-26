Eliyahu Libman, father of Elyakim who was murdered on October 7, 2023, is calling for opposition to what he defines as "possible deals of surrender" with Hamas.

Libman, whose son was thought to have been held hostage for several months before it was revealed that he had been killed on Simchat Torah, said, "The terrorists who murdered my brother (Shneur Shlomo Libman who was murdered by terrorists in 1998 at the age of 24 -ed.) were released in a reckless and irresponsible deal. Such a deal encourages terrorism and gives legitimacy to murdering more Jews. My son, along with many other Jews who were killed and massacred starting on Simchat Torah, could have remained alive had it not been for such deals."

"We want all the hostages back home as soon as possible, and we also want no more kidnappings and no more Jews murdered. We have a responsibility to future generations," he added.

The bereaved father called on the government and officials in the defense establishment to demonstrate strength and boldness.

"Even 2,200 years ago, during the holiday of Hanukkah, there was despair. People thought surrender was the only option. But then we had Matityahu the Macabee. We expect Prime Minister Netanyahu and the heads of the security branches to show strength and courage to win and decisively defeat the enemy, by exacting a price in land, communities, and continued fighting until the enemy surrenders."