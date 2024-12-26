The IAF early Thursday morning conducted a precise strike on a vehicle with an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside in the area of Nuseirat.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the strike was conducted with the direction of IDF intelligence.

Prior to the strike, it said, numerous steps were taken to minimize the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

“The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Palestinian Arab media outlets reported on the Israeli strike and claimed that five journalists were killed in the attack.

According to the reports, the vehicle belonged to journalists from the Al-Quds Al-Yawm television channel, which the Palestinian Arabs alleged was marked as a "media vehicle."

Early Wednesday morning, the IAF conducted a precise strike on a Hamas terrorist who was operating in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis.

The strike was conducted with the direction of IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

It added that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to minimize the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

“This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure and the Gaza population in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel,” the statement said.

On Tuesday evening, a Hamas launch site embedded near a UN compound in the area of Al-Shati in the Gaza Strip was struck by the IAF.

Prior to the strike, evacuation warnings for civilians were carried out for their own protection. As a result of the strike, a rocket launching out of the site was identified.