The IAF early Wednesday morning conducted a precise strike on a Hamas terrorist who was operating in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis.

The strike was conducted with the direction of IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

It added that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to minimize the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

“This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure and the Gaza population in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel,” the statement said.

On Sunday, the IAF conducted a similar strike on a Hamas terrorist who was operating in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis.

On Tuesday evening, a Hamas launch site embedded near a UN compound in the area of Al-Shati in the Gaza Strip was struck by the IAF.

Prior to the strike, evacuation warnings for civilians were carried out for their own protection. As a result of the strike, a rocket launching out of the site was identified.

Before that, IDF and ISA forces conducted and completed a limited operation against terrorist operatives and infrastructure in the area of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.

Over the past month, the IDF said, terrorists carried out attacks against IDF troops from the area of the hospital, including anti-tank missile attacks. Terrorists also planted explosive devices and booby traps in the area surrounding the hospital’s compound.

During the operation, a number of terrorists were apprehended, including a terrorist who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, and five additional terrorists were eliminated by the troops.