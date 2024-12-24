IDF and ISA forces conducted and completed a limited operation against terrorist operatives and infrastructure in the area of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.

Following precise intelligence regarding the location of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in the area of the Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya, the IDF conducted and completed a limited operation in the area overnight.

Over the past month, terrorists carried out attacks against IDF troops from the area of the hospital, including anti-tank missile attacks. Terrorists also planted explosive devices and booby traps in the area surrounding the hospital’s compound.

During the operation, a number of terrorists were apprehended, including a terrorist who invaded Israel on October 7th, and five additional terrorists were eliminated by the troops.

In order to mitigate harm to the civilian population in the area, the troops enabled and facilitated the secure evacuation of civilians, medical personnel, and patients from the area both before and during the operation. This was coordinated by COGAT with local officials in the health authority and was conducted via defined evacuation routes and with ambulances for transportation to additional hospitals in the Gaza Strip to ensure continued medical treatment.

The IDF emphasized that the operation was conducted after multiple warnings were issued to the Gazan Health Ministry regarding terrorist activity being conducted inside the hospital. The troops operated while mitigating harm to uninvolved civilians and enabling the activities of the hospital to continue as much as possible.

The IDF stated that this is is a further example of how the Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law by exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for its terrorist activities.