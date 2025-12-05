The London-based, Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Thursday that concern is growing within Hamas that Israel may attempt to eliminate senior officials outside of the Arab world.

According to the report, since the attempted assassination in Doha, Qatar, Hamas leaders residing outside the Gaza Strip have significantly tightened their personal security. One source stated there is “an assumption that Israel will continue to track them using sophisticated technology.”

The newspaper published a document detailing internal security instructions distributed to senior Hamas members operating abroad.

According to the directives, meetings are not to be held at fixed locations and must instead be convened at varying times and places.

It was also stated that mobile phones and electronic devices must be kept at least 70 meters from the meeting site, and that no electronic or medical equipment may be brought inside - including air conditioners, smartwatches, routers, television screens, and intercom systems.

In addition, the guidelines require thorough searches for hidden cameras before any meeting begins.