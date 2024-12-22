A short while ago, with the direction of the ISA, the IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike on a Hamas terrorist who was operating in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure and the Gaza population in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel.