Yesterday (Wednesday), the IDF identified several projectiles launched from the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza, toward the aid distribution site in Rafah.

The projectiles fell in the area of the aid distribution site, adjacent to the Morag Corridor. No damage was caused to the site.

Despite the projectile launches fired, the aid distribution site opened yesterday, and thousands of weekly food packages were distributed to Gazan residents, without Hamas’ involvement.

The IDF stated: "These launches are yet another example of the ongoing attempts by the terrorist organization to systematically and brutally sabotage the aid distribution program operated by the American company and international organizations. The terrorist organizations are actively working to disrupt the distribution of humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians."