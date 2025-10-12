Israelis are outraged after a video making its rounds on social media shows a newly opened restaurant in the Gaza Strip named "Nova," not unlike the name of the music festival where Hamas terrorists murdered 378 people during the October 7th Massacre.

The restaurant, which was built on the beach in Khan Yunis, has a Facebook page that shows footage from the opening process, which began back in September, before IDF troops withdrew from the area.

According to the posts on social media, the establishment has not yet opened, but it would appear that it is ready to do so. According to its Instagram page, the restaurant is located near the Doctors Without Borders facility in northern Khan Yunis.

The choice of names has set off anger amid Israelis and Israel supporters online, who see it as a disgrace to the memories of the victims.