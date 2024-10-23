The IDF has disclosed intelligence information and numerous documents found in the Gaza Strip confirming the military affiliation of six Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations.

They are: Anas Jamal Mahmoud Al-Sharif, Alaa Abdul Aziz Muhammad Salama, Hossam Basel Abdul Karim Shabat, Ashraf Sami Ashour Saraj, Ismail Farid Muhammad Abu Omar, and Talal Mahmoud Abdul Rahman Aruki.

The terrorist-journalist Ismail Farid Muhammad Abu Omar was struck and injured a few months ago in Gaza. The documents once again confirm his involvement in terrorist activities. The Al Jazeera network has attempted to disassociate itself from Omar's terror activities.

The documents include personnel tables, lists of terrorist training courses, phone directories, and salary documents for terrorists. According to the IDF, this provides unequivocal proof that these individuals serve as military operatives for the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

"These documents serve as proof of the integration of Hamas terrorists within the Qatari Al Jazeera media network," the IDF stated.

The IDF noted that most of the journalists that the IDF has exposed as operatives in Hamas's military wing spearhead the propaganda for Hamas at Al Jazeera, especially in the northern Gaza Strip.