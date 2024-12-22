Mossad chief David Barnea reccomended in conversations with the political echelon that Israel strike Iran in response to recent ballistic missile attacks by the Houthis in Yemen rather than strike back at the Houthis.

Barnea said that Israel should "go after the head" rather than the arms.

On Saturday morning, 16 people were wounded when a Houthi-launched ballistic missile exploded in Jaffa.

The IDF stated, "one projectile launched from Yemen was identified and unsuccessful interception attempts were made. A fallen projectile was identified in the area." The IDF later confirmed that the projectile had fallen in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. The hit created a crater in a playground between two residential buildings.

"Several lightly injured individuals were evacuated to receive medical treatment, and Home Front Command teams are currently operating with the security forces in the scene," the IDF added.

Last Wednesday night, debris from an intercepted Houthi ballistic missile fell in a school in the Ramat Gan neighborhood of Ramat Ef'al, causing severe damage to both the building and vehicles.