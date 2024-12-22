The Kfir Brigade combat team, under the command of the 162nd Division, completed their operational activities in the Beit Lahia area.

During the activities, the troops eliminated numerous terrorists and dismantled terror infrastructure sites both above and below ground. The troops are now continuing operational activity in northern Gaza.

On Sunday, based on intelligence information indicating the presence of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in the area, the troops began operating in the area west of Beit Hanoun.

Prior to the entry of ground troops into the area, the IAF and IDF artillery struck terror targets, including Hamas terrorists and terror infrastructure sites.

So far, the ground troops have eliminated a number of terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites in the area.

