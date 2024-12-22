Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of US President-elect Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that she is removing her name from consideration for a US Senate seat in Florida which is expected to become available.

"After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate," Trump wrote in a post on her X account.

"I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime and I’m truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country, and here in the great state of Florida. I have read so many of your kind messages and I cannot thank you enough," she added.

"I do have a big announcement that I’m excited to share in January, so, stay tuned. I remain incredibly passionate about public service and look forward to serving our country again sometime in the future. In the meantime, I wish Governor DeSantis the best of luck with this appointment," Trump concluded.

Lara Trump had been considering the position as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis looks for a replacement for Senator Marco Rubio, who has been nominated by Trump for the position of Secretary of State.

President-elect Trump said this week that he did not expect DeSantis to appoint Lara Trump to the Senate.