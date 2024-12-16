Col. (res.) Hezi Nehama, one of the leaders of the "Officers and Fighters in the Reserves" Forum, criticizes the conduct of the war in Gaza, in an interview with 103FM.

"I am seriously concerned about the situation in Gaza. We have gone into a state of terrible stagnation there – the train in Sderot is still closed, soldiers are being killed. We are achieving a great deal of tactical goals, but we are paying a heavy price in without purpose."

"Hamas controls most of the territory – it is recruiting fighters and retraining its fighters. If we don't know what we want, we are sending a certain message."

Nehama presented his position on the deal for the release of the hostages: "I think we must go for a deal for all hostages, so as not to leave anyone behind."