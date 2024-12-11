A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured and three others were lightly injured when a terrorist opened fire on a bus near the Al-Khader Junction in Gush Etzion on Wednesday evening.

The terrorist fled the scene and the IDF is searching for him.

The bus, which was making its way from the Gush Etzion area to Jerusalem, continued its journey to the Tunnels Checkpoint, where the injured were treated by rescue forces.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said in a statement, "MDA paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating two injured individuals to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital: a 12-year-old boy in serious condition with gunshot wounds and a 40-year-old woman in mild condition with gunshot wounds. Two additional individuals in light condition were also evacuated from the scene."