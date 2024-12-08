Families of fallen soldiers from the Gvura Forum wrote a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing their support for a deal that would lead to the release of all hostages while preserving the achievements of the war.

They cautioned against an agreement that would leave some hostages in captivity and allow Hamas to continue to blackmail Israel.

"During the meetings we held with you throughout the war, you said that Israel would stand by its goals and strive for victory. Now it seems that we are heading towards a partial agreement only. This is not what our dear ones fought and fell in battle for," wrote the families.

They urged the government to take advantage of the new strategic situation created by the collapse of the Iranian axis and emphasized that Israel must demand a responsible deal that includes the release of all hostages, secures the safety of southern communities, and prevents Hamas from rearming. They stressed that the fighting must not stop until Hamas is completely eliminated.

In conclusion, the families requested an immediate meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the details of the unfolding deal and his commitment to achieving the war's objectives.