After the South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a military regime, Rabbi Asher Litzman, Chabad emissary in South Korea, cut short his stay in New York for the annual emissaries' conference and returned home.

"We were caught in the middle of the night, but many are contacting us," Rabbi Litzman reported.

According to Rabbi Litzman, "After receiving the initial reports, I immediately boarded a return flight from the emissaries' conference held in New York. The flight crew made no mention of the situation," he said.

He further added: "The Chabad House is helping to calm the evacuees and providing support as needed."

Due to the situation, the Israeli embassy in Seoul has instructed Israeli citizens in the country to stay at home and follow updates.

"For the time being and until things become clear, we recommend that people stay at home or wherever they are residing and follow updates in the media," it was reported.