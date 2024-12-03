Hebrew media is reporting that US President-Elect Donald Trump is conveying a specific message to the Hamas terrorist organization ahead of his inauguration on January 20.

“I heard some very interesting things from a senior official of the Trump administration, says Neria Kraus, ME correspondent for Channel 13 News, in an X post.

“Trump's message to Hamas is: Beware – because here I come.' Don't cross my line. My goal is to make Hamas enter the sandbox of the peace talks.

"Trump's message is also to Netanyahu - I want a deal. Trump does not believe that it is Netanyahu who is preventing a deal," she said.

The report follows the ultimatum Trump posted on Truth Social yesterday warning Hamas that there would be "hell to pay" if the terrorist organization does not free the hostages held in Gaza by his inauguration.