Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-RI) revealed on Friday that he and his family were the targets of a bomb threat, JNS reported.

“I was recently notified of a bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home,” Magaziner stated. “We are safe, and there was no evidence of a bomb on the property.”

Magaziner’s office told JNS that “the investigation is still ongoing” and would not provide additional information.

The threat against Magaziner came a day after five Democratic lawmakers from Connecticut reported receiving bomb threats at their homes on Thanksgiving Day, though no explosive devices were found.

US Representatives Jim Himes, Jahana Hayes, John Larson, and Joe Courtney all confirmed being targeted by the threats.

According to reports, Senator Chris Murphy, another Democrat, was among those targeted.

Earlier in the week, several of US President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees and appointees were targeted by bomb threats and swatting attacks, Trump’s transition team said.

Among those targeted were New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, nominated as the next ambassador to the United Nations ; former Congressman Lee Zeldin , chosen to lead the Environmental Protection Agency; and Matt Gaetz, who was initially picked as attorney general before withdrawing his name from consideration .

The FBI issued a statement confirming its awareness of the threats. “We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement,” it said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) condemned the threats, stating, “Threats of violence against elected officials are unacceptable, unconscionable, and have no place in a civilized society.”