Elijah Alexander King, 36, was arraigned Tuesday on a three-count federal indictment after allegedly threatening to bomb every synagogue within a 20-mile radius, the US Justice Department announced, according to a JNS report.

King, a resident of San Luis Obispo, California, about 100 miles northwest of Santa Barbara, faces charges related to making threats and conveying hoaxes. He pleaded not guilty and has been in federal custody since November 6. His trial is scheduled for January 13, and he is to be released on bond.

According to prosecutors, King posted on social media on August 28: “I’m gonna blow up every synagogue in a 20-mile radius,” using an email address and phone number “he is known to use.” Shortly afterward, he wrote, “This is a real threat. Send the police and report me for terrorism,” and minutes later searched on his phone for nearby synagogues.

Authorities said that even after police sent him to a hospital for monitoring, King continued posting online. He wrote, “I got arrested and put on a three-day psych hold for my posts against the Jews,” and allegedly shared another post claiming there is a need for “Jew control” rather than “gun control.”

The Justice Department added that King has posted “antisemitic rhetoric, including praise for Adolf Hitler,” along with images of weapons such as a handgun, knives, and mace.

If convicted, King faces up to 15 years in prison.