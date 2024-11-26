US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) responded on Monday to Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly’s comments to a news publication regarding Senator Graham’s proposal to sanction any nation or group that aids and abets the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In an interview with Politico, Joly was asked what is her response to Graham’s proposal, after Canada vowed to comply with the ICC order, and replied, “Canada will take its decision. Then the US will take its decision.”

On the possibility that Canada could face sanctions from the United States for complying with the ICC order, she replied, “We abide by international norms, including the fact that we're a founding member of the ICC.”

When pressed on the issue, Joly stated, “For us, it is not a political question. It is a legal question, and it is part also of our own legal system that we respect the jurisdiction of the ICC. Period.”

Responding to the comments, Graham said, “I consider Canada to be one of America’s greatest allies and friends. We are not only neighbors – we also share many common values.”

“However, the idea that the International Criminal Court seeking arrest warrants against Israel’s Prime Minister and former Defense Minister is an act of international rules-based order is beyond the pale,” he added.

“The prosecutor who instigated the arrest warrants is under investigation. The ICC, in the eyes of the majority of Congress, is acting as a rogue organization asserting jurisdiction based on their belief that something bad happened,” stated Graham.

“Israel is not a member of the ICC, and there is no way in hell that Gaza is part of a recognized Palestinian state. This abuse of jurisdiction has no limits. Why couldn’t the ICC come after an American president or Secretary of Defense if they feel we have done wrong?”

“This is about sovereignty and some semblance of the rule of law. From an American point of view, the ICC has no accountability. For them to come after us would be an attack on our sovereignty. Since we’re not a member, and we are a mature democracy with an independent judiciary, like Israel, we would have little to no say,” continued Graham.

“To my friends in Canada and throughout the world, America rejects – in the strongest possible terms – the Court's efforts to issue warrants for duly elected political leaders of Israel for defending their nation against barbaric terrorism. We reject the jurisdiction claims of the Court. We will make it loud and clear that those countries who assist in enforcing the arrest warrants – even if they are close allies – will hit a wall of resistance in America,” Graham clarified.

“America must act decisively to reject this action by the ICC because we could be next. The court threatened to go after American soldiers for their conduct in Afghanistan but wisely chose not to.”

“Again, we are a mature democracy just like Israel, with an independent judiciary. To Canada and all others – we do not view this action as furthering international norms. We view this as a direct threat by an unelected, unaccountable body in The Hague against American sovereignty and as an existential threat to our allies in Israel who are fighting for their very existence.”

“President Biden objected to the ICC ruling, and I will be discussing with President Trump and his team how to respond forcefully,” concluded Graham.

President Joe Biden condemned the ICC decision to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant.

“The ICC issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. Let me be clear once again: whatever the ICC might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security,” stated Biden.

Meanwhile, Reshet Bet radio reported that President-elect Donald Trump's team is already planning punitive measures against the ICC following the decision to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant.

Sources in Washington told the outlet that "the possibility is of imposing personal sanctions not only on the prosecutor or the court - but also on the judges themselves who issued the order." In addition, there are those who argue that the sanctions should also be extended to the family members of those elements in the court responsible for the arrest warrants.