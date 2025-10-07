U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) today (Tuesday) delivered a statement on the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack on the State of Israel by Hamas.

“Today is the second anniversary of Hamas’ brutal and horrific attack against Israel. The result was the largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust. This day will never be forgotten," Sen. Graham began.

“What people often forget is that the purpose of this attack was to stop peace and normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Normalization between these two nations would have ushered in a new era of peace and prosperity in the Middle East - the Iranian Regime’s worst nightmare. The attack - funded by Iran and carried out by Hamas and other Iranian proxies - was intentionally brutal and inhumane to create a disturbing rallying cry for those who hate Israel and the United States. Hamas recorded and broadcast these atrocities to the world so that people could not look away. These despicable terrorists were intent upon driving a wedge between Israel and other nations in the region," he said.

“As we remember those who suffered and mourn the ones we lost on October 7, we must rededicate ourselves to ensuring that this attack is not successful in the end," he continued. “That only can be achieved if Hamas is eliminated and does not retain any military or political control in any future Palestinian government. We can also prevent another October 7 from occurring by continuing to pursue peace in the region, ultimately ending the Arab-Israeli conflict that has plagued that part of the world for decades."

“On this second anniversary of October 7, I am committed to continuing my work with President Trump and both Arab and Israeli leaders in the region to ensure that after the demise of Hamas, we will try to build on the Abraham Accords. If that can be achieved, we will further isolate Iran and its proxies, leading to a new Middle East with hope and opportunity for all,” he concluded.