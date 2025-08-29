US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) visited the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip on Thursday, where he received a detailed briefing on the mechanisms in place to facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza. The Senator emphasized the importance of ensuring that aid reaches civilians without strengthening Hamas.

“I visited the Kerem Shalom crossing and was briefed regarding the system in place to clear trucks to provide aid to Gaza. The goal is to feed the people of Gaza and not to empower Hamas,” Graham stated after the visit. “There have been episodes of cigarettes and other banned items included in shipments that allow Hamas to continue to make money on the black market. To some extent this is inevitable as all are operating under difficult circumstances.”

Graham firmly rejected accusations that Israel is deliberately withholding aid from Gazans.

“However, I want to make it clear I have never bought into the narrative that Israel is intentionally starving the people of Gaza as a tool of war. I blame Hamas for all the problems associated with the attack of October 7 and its aftermath,” he said.

The Senator also expressed confidence in Israel’s cooperation with international aid organizations.

“I do expect Israel to work with international organizations and I believe that they are,” he added.

During his visit, Graham toured a facility operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF), a US-supported initiative aimed at delivering food to Gazan civilians. He praised the efforts of GHF and its partners, including Samaritan’s Purse, led by Reverend Franklin Graham.

“I also visited a site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF), a food delivery system supported by the American government, and was impressed by what I saw. Samaritan’s Purse, Reverend Franklin Graham’s organization, is assisting GHF with food packages. I also support the World Food Program and many other organizations who are trying to provide humanitarian aid,” Graham said.

He noted that GHF was backed by the Trump Administration and urged continued bipartisan support.

“Supporting GHF was a decision made by the American government through the Trump Administration and I hope that decision will be respected. I’m not interested in engaging in efforts to tear one group down over the other. I found the accusations made against GHF not to be credible and I appreciate all they have done under difficult circumstances,” he concluded.