US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a staunch supporter of Israel, commented on Tuesday on the Israeli strike in Doha, Qatar, which targeted the leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization.

“To those who planned and cheered on the October 7 attack against Israel, the United States’ greatest ally in the region: This is your fate,” wrote Graham in a post on X.

“To the Palestinian people: Your future depends on the political and military demise of Hamas. If Hamas lays down their weapons tomorrow, one of the most promising chapters in the history of the Palestinian people can begin.”

“To those who want this war to end: Insist that Hamas surrender now,” stated Graham.

“To my Israeli friends: I understand your determination to ensure there are no more ‘October 7’ attacks and that those who want to destroy the Jewish state are denied that capability. I will always be your partner in this endeavor,” he stressed.

Finally, wrote Graham, “To Lebanon: Hezbollah is on my mind. To Syria: Choose wisely.”