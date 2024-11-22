US President Donald Trump's team is already planning punitive measures against the International Criminal Court in The Hague following the decision to issue arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Kan Reshet Bet reported Friday morning.

While Trump's inauguration is still two months away and will take place on January 20, 2025, the President-Elect is preparing his response to the ICC's move once he takes office. Sources in Washington told the outlet that "the possibility is of imposing personal sanctions not only on the prosecutor or the court - but also on the judges themselves who issued the order." In addition, there are those who argue that the sanctions should also be extended to the family members of those elements in the court responsible for the arrest warrants.

Yesterday, Trump's nominee for National Security Advisor Mike Walz tweeted in response to the ICC announcement, "The ICC has no credibility and these allegations have been refuted by the U.S. government. Israel has lawfully defended its people & borders from genocidal terrorists. You can expect a strong response to the antisemitic bias of the ICC & UN come January."

Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted, "I will be introducing legislation that puts other countries on notice – If you aid and abet the ICC after their action against the State of Israel, you can expect consequences from the United States. Any nation that joins with the ICC after this outrage is a partner in a reckless act that tramples the rule of law."

US House Speaker Mike Johnson tweeted, "The ICC’s decision to target America’s ally, Israel, is antisemitic, reprehensible, and completely ridiculous. It has absolutely no jurisdiction over Israel or the United States, and these illegitimate warrants are an attack on the very concepts of sovereignty and due process."

"The U.S. Senate should vote immediately on the bipartisan Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, and President Biden should take clear steps to prevent these warrants from being enforced. If Senator Schumer and President Biden do not act now, they will most assuredly invite future lawfare against Israel and the United States. We cannot afford to show weakness," he added.