White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held a press briefing on Thursday and discussed the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Press Secretary opened her mention of the issue emphasizing that the administration rejects the decision and disagrees with other countries that accepted the decision. "We are not going to be executing any arrest warrants, that is not something we are going to do from here," she stated.

She noted that the US believes the process was flawed and explained: "In contrast to how he (the prosecutor) has treated others, including (Venezuelan President) Nicolás Maduro and his associates, he failed to provide Israel with a meaningful opportunity to engage constructively and to properly consider its domestic processes. This calls into question the credibility of the prosecutor's investigation and the decision today.

Jean-Pierre added that "we believe, and we've been clear, that the ICC does not have the jurisdiction over this matter. So we've been very clear about that and that stance has not changed."

The Press Secretary stressed the administration's opposition to the resolution voted on by Democratic members of Congress to block the supply of offensive weapons to Israel and added that "we have made our position clear to interested senators, we've been very clear about that. We've also been clear that we are very committed to Israel's security, which has been ironclad and we believe that these resolutions are counterproductive as we're working to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza. We have strong reason to believe that terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah want to see Israel in a position of weakness and want to see that happen."