The IDF cleared for publication on Sunday evening that Captain Yogev Pazy, aged 22 from Giv'ot Bar, and Staff Sergeant Noam Eitan, aged 21, from Hadera, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Captain Pazy was a platoon commander in the Nahshon Battalion (90) of the Kfir Brigade and Staff Sergeant Eitan was a soldier in the same battalion.

Captain Pazy is the nephew of former IDF Chief of Staff MK Gadi Eisenkot (National Unity). He was the son of Eisenkot's wife's sister. Eisenkot already lost his son and another nephew in the war, both fell in the ground operation in Gaza.

Since the outbreak of the war, 798 soldiers have fallen.

In the incident in which Captain Yogev Pazy and Staff Sergeant Noam Eitan fell, a soldier in the Nahshon Battalion was severely injured.

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced that Sergeant First Class (res.) Idan Kenan, 21 from Ramat Gan, a soldier in the 90th Battalion, Kfir Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.