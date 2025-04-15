Left wing activists prevented Tiron Yaakov, whose son Oriya, of blessed memory, was killed by an anti-tank missile in Gaza, from approaching the site where supporters of reestablishing Jewish presence in Gaza were convening.

Yaakov expressed his outrage and criticized the left-wing activists harshly, stating, "There is no limit to the cynicism when hatred for the right-wing surpasses all respect for the fallen.

"Left-wing protesters also raised signs and shouted loudly during an emotional talk held by the family of Captain Harel Sharvit, of blessed memory, who fell in battle in Gaza.

טירן יעקב, אביו של סמ"ר אוריה יעקב, זועם על פעילי השמאל צילום: באדיבות המצלם

In response to the establishment of the protest site, representatives of the Nachala movement said: "This exceeds all limits of insensitivity. When bereaved families are sharing their pain and talking about their sons who fell for the security of the people of Israel, these demonstrators choose to disrupt and attack those who are dedicated to building the land.”

“Those who protest against bereaved families and soldiers are not fighting for democracy. They are harming those who gave up their lives for the land of Israel," they added.

On Passover night, dozens of families celebrated together with soldiers and other guests on the Gaza border, in a joint Seder titled, "Nachala's supports Jewish presence in Gaza," as part of a clear national declaration: Gaza belongs to the people of Israel, and we are on our way to return and settle it.