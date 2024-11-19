Sergeant First Class (Res.) Omer Moshe Gaeldor, aged 30, from Jerusalem, a soldier from the 5111st Battalion, Golani Brigade, was killed during combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication Tuesday afternoon.

During the incident in which Sergeant First Class Gaeldor fell, three soldiers from the 5111st Battalion, Golani Brigade, were severely injured.

The soldiers that were injured were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital. Their families have been notified.