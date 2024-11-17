Sergeant first class (res.) Idan Kenan, 21 from Ramat Gan, a soldier in the 90th Battalion, Kfir Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip, it was cleared for publication on Sunday morning.

His family has been notified. The number of fallen soldiers since the start of the war now stands at 796.

On Saturday night, the IDF announced that Sergeant Ori Nisanovich, aged 21, from Jerusalem, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

Nisanovich served in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade. His family has been notified.

On Thursday, the IDF cleared for publication that Lieutenant Ivri Dickshtein, aged 21, from Elazar, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

Ivri, who grew up in Eli in the Binyamin Region and lived in the town of Elazar in Gush Etzion, served as a platoon commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade.