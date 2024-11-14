The IDF cleared for publication that Lieutenant Ivri Dickshtein, aged 21, from Elazar, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

Ivri, who grew up in Eli in the Binyamin Region and lived in the town of Elazar in Gush Etzion, served as a platoon commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade.

In the incident where Lieutenant Dickshtein fell, a combat officer in the 51st Battalion, Golani Brigade, was severely injured.

The officer was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, his family has been notified.

Dickshtein married his wife Miriam a year and three months ago. He is survived by her, his parents, and five siblings.

His father, Ilan, is a Colonel in the reserves, the commander of the Etzioni Brigade, and the former commander of the Golani Reconnaissance Unit.

Binyamin Regional Governer Israel Ganz eulogized: "We lost Ivri, a combat officer, one of Binyamin's best children, who grew up and was educated here, he fought like a hero and fell defending the nation and the land. Our hearts go out to Ivri's wife, his parents, Ilan and Zipporah, and the entire family. We send support to the residents of Eli. The community of Eli and the other communities of Binyamin are at the spearhead of the war and pay a painful price for the revival of Israel in its land."