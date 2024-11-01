Judge Menachem Mizrahi at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court on Friday partially lifted a gag order on an investigation into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office over a classified intelligence leak.

Over the past week, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Israel Police, and the IDF have entered the "open phase" of a joint investigation into a suspected national security breach due to the leaked classified information, it was cleared for publication.

Authorities suspect the leak may have compromised Israel’s ability to achieve its war objectives.

Several suspects have been detained for questioning, and the investigation remains ongoing.

National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz responded to the Prime Minister’s Office’s initial statement claiming there were no leaks of classified documents during the war, saying, "Level of credibility: '3,000 haredim were recruited this year.'"

"Without going into the details of the case under investigation concerning the activities of the Prime Minister's Office, it is important to emphasize one thing - the Prime Minister is the one responsible for what happens in his office. For better or for worse," added Gantz.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said, "The Prime Minister is already trying, as usual, to distance himself from the matter and place responsibility on others, but the facts state the opposite: he is personally responsible for every paper, word, and information coming from his office."

Lapid added, "We have tough enemies from the outside, but the danger from within and at the most sensitive decision-making center shakes the foundations of the confidence of the citizens of Israel in the conduct of the war, and in handling the most sensitive and explosive security issues."

Netanyahu's office responded to the attacks, saying, "It was not for nothing that Prime Minister Netanyahu demanded the immediate removal of the gag order over the investigation, which was intended to besmirch his office. While there were no leaks from the Prime Minister's Office, there were actually dozens of leaks published in the media in Israel and abroad that revealed details about the negotiations on the return of the hostages, from secret discussions in the cabinet and other sensitive forums - and this without anyone being questioned. One wonders why."

