Yonatan Urich, an adviser and spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a Likud spokesman, was questioned under caution on Thursday, on suspicion of involvement in the case involving the leak of classified documents from the Prime Minister's Office, it was cleared for publication on Friday evening.

Channel 13 News reported that in addition to the interrogation, the police also confiscated Urich's cellphone.

In October 2019, Urich was questioned on suspicion of harassing Shlomo Filber, the state witness in Case 4000 . The police conducted an illegal search of his phone as part of the investigation without obtaining a judge's order.

In January 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that despite the improper behavior of the police, they could search the phones of Urich and another Netanyahu advisor.

In December 2019, Urich was ranked 29th on the list of the top 100 influential people published by The Marker magazine.

Meanwhile, the Lod District Court earlier on Friday rejected the Israel Police’s request to overturn the Magistrate's Court's ruling and extend the detention of the main suspect in the classified documents case, Eli Feldstein .

Following the decision, the State Attorney’s Office announced that it would file an appeal with the Supreme Court. As a result, the decision was delayed, and Feldstein will remain in custody until Sunday afternoon.

