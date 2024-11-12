The IDF revealed new details this evening (Tuesday) about the sites and warehouses of Hezbollah that were attacked during the war by the IDF in the heart of the Dahieh area of Beirut and stated that the majority of Hezbollah's missile production and ammunition storage sites in the neighborhood have been destroyed.

"Over the past 20 years, the Hezbollah terrorist organization has established dozens of weapons production sites and storage facilities in the heart of the Dahieh district, the organization’s governing stronghold. These sites, systematically concealed beneath civilian buildings, have produced and stored hundreds of missiles and rockets intended to inflict significant harm on the State of Israel," the IDF stated.

The statement continued, "New details can now be revealed about the sites and storage facilities targeted by the IDF. As part of Operation Northern Arrows, an extensive effort is underway to dismantle the terror infrastructure that Hezbollah has established in Dahieh. Over the years, the Intelligence Directorate has developed a situational assessment of the locations of Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the area, and in recent weeks, IAF aircraft have carried out a series of strikes to dismantle them. During these strikes, multiple secondary explosions were identified, confirming the presence of weapons within the targeted infrastructure.

The IDF noted, "One of the primary sites targeted was revealed by Israel at the United Nations General Assembly in 2020, along with several other sites. This site was established in the heart of the Choueifat neighborhood, beneath a complex of five residential buildings housing about 50 families, and is located approximately 85 meters from a school."

"This site was intended to produce various weapon components, including long-range precision missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel. These missiles are a central element of Hezbollah's precision missile project, funded by Iran.

"The IDF conducts targeted strikes and makes extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians. As part of this, advance warnings and calls for civilian evacuations are issued prior to the strikes, and precise munitions are used," the military reiterated.

According to the IDF, "This method of Hezbollah directly endangers the residents of Beirut, as large quantities of explosives are hidden beneath civilians, often without their knowledge. This phenomenon was starkly demonstrated in the massive explosion at the Port of Beirut on August 4th, 2020, which occurred due to the storage of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a component used in Hezbollah’s weapon production process. The ammonium was deliberately stored at the port, leading to a devastating explosion that resulted in the deaths of approximately 190 civilians and injuries to thousands more."